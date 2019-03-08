Plymouth Industrial sees 2019 FFO per share $2.50-$2.60

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEMKT:PLYM) sees 2019 FFO per share of $2.50-$2.60, compared with its actual 2018 FFO per share of $1.28.

Sees 2019 total revenue of $65.4M-$66.0M and net operating income of $43.2M-$43.6M.

Q4 FFO per share of 35 cents compares with a loss of 17 cents in the year-ago period; Y/Y comparisons are affected by different capital structure in Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017, partly as a result of Madison International Realty's investment in Plymouth.

Added more than 2M square feet to portfolio in the quarter.

Q4 NOI jumped 66% to $8.77M from $5.29M a year ago.

Q4 EBITDA more than doubled to $7.04M from $3.25M.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

