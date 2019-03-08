Sangamo announces new data showing improved ZFN genome editing

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announces new data supporting improved genome editing with zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. The results, just published in Nature Communications, showed a 64x increase in the diversity of ZFNs available for targeting any DNA segment via new architecture, including the reversal of the order of DNA binding, nuclease domains and new linkers that enable base skipping between adjacent fingers within each ZFN.

Chief Technology Officer Ed Rebar, Ph.D. says, "In developing nucleases for any therapeutic application, a critical requirement is the ability to position the double-stranded break for maximal clinical efficacy. In many cases, this consideration restricts the optimal cleavage target to a narrow sequence window, and for this reason, increasing targeting precision has been a longstanding concern in the field. The new architectures, which have substantially improved our targeting capabilities, will help ensure that we can target the optimal window for any therapeutic application."

The company's ZFN technology has been overshadowed by CRISPR/Cas9 because of its lower cost, ease of use and more precise DNA editing.