Exxon -2% as Cowen downgrades, cuts price target by 25%

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -1.9% pre-market after Cowen downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform and slashes its 12-month stock price target to $75 from $100.

The firm thinks while XOM's investments in natural gas may mean more cash in the future, current shareholders are likely to see dividend growth slow.

XOM's "counter-cyclical investment decision may look prescient in future years, but we do not believe the investor community is willing to place that same bet today and are downgrading the stock as a result," Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman writes.

XOM "should continue to grow its dividend, though potentially by a lower rate than the greater than 5% compounded annual growth rate over the past five years," Gabelman writes, adding that its dividend yield has increased in 10 of the past 12 years.

The downgrade comes two days after XOM issued new guidance and said its profit potential and ability to generate cash have improved but also proposed higher spending in coming years.