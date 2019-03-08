A key economic indicator flashes amber for the second time in 2019

A measure that the Fed watches closely--the near-term forward spread--fell below zero on Friday for the second time this year, indicating that the market expects monetary policy will ease during the next 12 to 18 months.

The gauge reflects the difference between the forward rate implied by Treasury bills six quarters from now and the current three-month yield. After it fell below zero in January, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the Fed was in no rush to raise interest rates.

In July, a Federal Reserve paper took the case that the near-term forward spread is a more statistically meaningful indicator than the much-watched yield curve.

The spread between the 2-year Treasury and the 10-year now stands at 16 basis points.