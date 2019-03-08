American Renal down 3% premarket on delay of Q4 and 2018 reports

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) slips 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that it is delaying the release of its results for Q4 and 2018 and the filing of its 2018 10-K due to the ongoing SEC investigation into its revenue recognition practices. An Audit Committee-led internal investigation is also in process.

On a preliminary basis, total dialysis treatments in Q4 increased 6.1% to 600,190. Total dialysis treatments for 2018 rose 5.5% to 2,311,037.

In Q4 it opened five de novo clinics and acquired one clinic. For the year, it opened 13 de novo clinics, acquired one clinic and sold one. At year-end 2018, it had 28 signed clinics scheduled to open.