Freeport gets Indonesia copper concentrate export allowance

Indonesia's government approves a one-year export allowance for copper concentrate for Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources officials say.

FCX will be given an allowance of 198.3K wet metric tons of copper concentrate from the government, after obtaining an export quota of 1.25M metric tons last year.

The government, which took a 51% in Freeport Indonesia late last year, has said it expects a big drop in copper concentrate exports from FCX’s Grasberg mine as operations move from open pit to underground mining.