Altria in the door at Cronos

Altria (NYSE:MO) says it closed on its $1.8B investment in Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON).

The company has a 45% ownership interest in Cronis with a warrant exercisable over the next four years for an increased stake. If exercised in full at $1B, the warrant would increase Altria's ownership in Cronos Group to ~55%.

Under the terms of the transaction, Altria nominated four directors who were recently elected to serve on Cronos Group's seven member board.

"Altria’s investment and the services they will provide to Cronos Group will enhance our financial resources and allow us to expand our product development and commercialization capabilities and regulatory expertise to better position Cronos Group to compete, scale and lead the rapidly growing global cannabis industry," says Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein.

Source: Press Release