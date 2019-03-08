Big jobs miss sends stocks lower, bonds and gold higher

February payrolls rose just 20K, way below estimates for 181K. Revisions to January and December were marginal. The unemployment rate, however, actually fell a tick to 3.8%. The labor force participation rate was steady at 63.2%.
Likely influencing the numbers was January's partial government shutdown, as those working part-time for economic reasons fell 837K in February to 4.3M.
Stock index futures (SPY, DIA, QQQ), bond yields (TLT, TBT), and the dollar (UUP, UDN) have dipped on the print, while gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has moved higher. S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures are down 0.75%, the 10-year Treasury yield is off 2.5 basis points, the dollar index is down 0.3%, and gold is up 0.75%.
