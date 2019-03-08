Tax reform boosted growth spending, not just buybacks, Goldman says

Since President Trump's tax reform package took effect, the number of corporate stock buybacks have surged, but spending on capital projects and R&D also rose, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin.

Growth investment "accelerated sharply" since tax reform passed, he wrote in a note. Spending on capex and R&D rose by 13% to $1.1T in 2018, and Kostin sees that figure increasing by 9% to $1.3T in 2019.

This, he says, "contradicts the widespread belief that tax reform led only to a surge in corporate cash returned to shareholders in the form of share repurchases.”

Stock buybacks, though, have been an "efficient way" for some companies to use cash repatriated from overseas subsidiaries.

While buyback spending surged by 52% Y/Y to $279B in 2018, only 20 stocks represented 69% of the increase.