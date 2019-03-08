Rio Tinto -1.7% as base metals fall, two analyst downgrades issued

Rio TInto (NYSE:RIO) -1.7% pre-market as base metal futures fall in the wake of weak economic data from China shows exports tumbled the most in three years in February while imports fell for a third straight month.

Shares also are hit by two consecutive analyst downgrades: UBS first cut its Buy rating for Rio to Neutral, citing a possible downturn in iron ore prices over the next six months, and Societe Generale downgraded shares to Sell from Hold.

The rating changes are a byproduct of a more cautious stance by the investment banks on the mining sector after a promising start in 2019.