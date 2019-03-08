U.K. faces uncertainty if MPs reject Brexit deal, May says

The U.K. may never leave the EU if parliament rejects the prime minister's revised Brexit deal next week, Theresa May told the pro-Brexit fishing town of Grimsby in northern England.

"Back it and the U.K. will leave the European Union. Reject it and no one knows what will happen," May said.

"We may not leave the EU for many months, we may leave without the protections the deal provides. We may never leave at all."

The British pound falls 0.2% against the U.S. dollar; over the past week the pound has weakened 1.1% against the greenback.

May will continue to talk with EU leaders on the phone during the weekend, according to Downing Street officials.

She urged EU leaders to engage in "one more push" to resolve the issue of the so-called Irish backstop.

