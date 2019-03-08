Trovagene set to continue onvansertib-stoked rally, up 110% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) is up 110% premarket on robust volume, poised to add to yesterday's 31% move after it released its Q4 report after the close on Wednesday.

Investors appear to reacting to its update on onvansertib. According to CEO Dr. Thomas Adams, the PLK1 inhibitor has shown activity (more specifics needed) in more than 88% of evaluable acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients to date.

Enrollment in a Phase 1b/2 study in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) should start mid-year.

Data readouts from a Phase 2 study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) should continue throughout the year.

Interim data from its Phase 1b/2 study in AML and Phase 2 trial in mCRPC will be presented in a few weeks at AACR in Atlanta.

On the working capital front, at the end of December 2018, it had $11.5M in cash and equivalents. Operations consumed $13.2M in cash for the year.