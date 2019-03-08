Oppenheimer keeps Costco a top pick

Oppenheimer keeps Costco (NASDAQ:COST) listed as a top pick at the firm after taking in the retailer's Q4 earnings report.

"The improving core margins and ability to leverage expenses should alleviate some investor concerns," notes the Oppenheimer analyst team.

Oppenheimer also thinks Costco shareholders could see a special dividend of as much as $10 per share.

Oppenheimer's new price target on Costco of $245 is just a touch short of the 52-week high of $245.16.

Shares of Costco are up 4.19% premarket to $226.00.

Previously: Costco +2.8% after Q2 EPS beat (March 7)