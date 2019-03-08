On the Move

TGTX, HMY among premarket gainers

SA News Editor

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +121%.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +80% on license of potential Parkinson's candidate.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +58% on European patent for TNX-601.

SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +43% after unveiling $60M of new projects.

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) +54% as Edesa Biotech sign share exchange agreement.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) +31%.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) +18%.

Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +17% on Q4 earnings.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +14%.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) +13% on Q4 earnings.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) +6%.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +10% on Q4 earnings.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) +7%.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEMKT:UUU) +7%.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +7%.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) +5% on continuation of ublituximab + TGR-1202 studies.

