TGTX, HMY among premarket gainers

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) +121%.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +80% on license of potential Parkinson's candidate.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) +58% on European patent for TNX-601.
SAExploration Holdings (NASDAQ:SAEX) +43% after unveiling $60M of new projects.
Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) +54% as Edesa Biotech sign share exchange agreement.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) +31%.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) +18%.
Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) +17% on Q4 earnings.
Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) +14%.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) +13% on Q4 earnings.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) +6%.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) +10% on Q4 earnings.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) +7%.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEMKT:UUU) +7%.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) +7%.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) +5% on continuation of ublituximab + TGR-1202 studies.
Now read: Harmony Gold Disappoints »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox