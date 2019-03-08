Korn Ferry -7.3% despite strong margins

Korn Ferry (KFY -7.2% ) reports Q3 fee revenue of $474.5M (+6% Y/Y) & 10% increase on a constant currency basis, the increase in fee revenue was due to organic growth in all segments

Sales by segment: Executive Search: $198M (+6.7%); Advisory: $205.7M (+1.8%); RPO & Professional Search: $82.5M (+12.6%).

Operating margin by segment: Executive Search increased 400 bps to 23.1%; Advisory increased 80 bps to 14.5% & RPO & Professional Search increased 70 bps to 15.3%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Executive Search increased 420 bps to 24.9%; Advisory increased 10 bps to 18.9% & RPO & Professional Search increased 80 bps to 16.4%.

Total margins: Operating increased 210 bps to 13.2%; EBITDA increased 70 bps to 16.2% & Adj. EBITDA also increased by 50 bps to 16.4%.

“We also continue to execute our balanced approach to capital deployment, repurchasing $14.7M of our shares in the quarter, bringing our total recent share repurchases to nearly $100M and have increased our capacity to repurchase shares to a total remaining availability of $250M. This move, in conjunction with our regular dividend, further drives our capital allocation strategy." said Gary D. Burnison, CEO, Korn Ferry.

Q4 Outlook: Fee revenue expected to be ~$485-505M; Diluted EPS of ~$0.85-$0.93.

Previously: Korn/Ferry EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Mar. 07 2019)

Previously: Korn/Ferry declares $0.10 dividend (Mar. 07 2019)