Exane trims Vodafone to Neutral

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has been cut to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas, a rare departure from a bull camp that includes more than a dozen analysts at Buy-equivalent.

The company's "not out of the woods yet," the firm says, expecting another year with the dividend not covered after spectrum and restructuring costs.

It's cut the company's price target to 136 pence from 163 pence, implying 1% downside from current pricing.

Shares were lower in London but moved higher throughout Friday, and are up 1.2% in U.S. trading.

A week ago, HSBC (also Hold rated) cut its own price target to 160 pence from 180 pence.