Stocks sink after disappointing jobs report

Stocks tumble in early trading after U.S. non-farm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 20K in February, sharply missing expectations of 180K new jobs and reigniting concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy; Dow -0.6%, S&P -0.7%, Nasdaq -0.8%.
However, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8% from 4% in January and wages rose 3.4% Y/Y, which likely helped protect stocks against steeper losses, and some analysts question whether the government shutdown or a recent snowstorm contributed to the disappointing jobs print.
Also, China reported exports tumbled 20.7% in February from a year ago and imports fell 5.2%, with both declines larger than expected.
European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -1%; Asian markets plunged in reaction to the Chinese economic data, with Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -4.4%.
In the U.S., the energy (-2.7%), consumer discretionary (-1.3%) and information technology (-1.2%) sectors are leading this morning's retreat, while real estate (+0.3%), consumer staples (+0.2%) and utilities (flat) are outperforming.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.46% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.64%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.33.
U.S. WTI crude oil -3.1% to $54.88/bbl amid the growth concerns.
