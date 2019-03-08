Stocks sink after disappointing jobs report

Stocks tumble in early trading after U.S. non-farm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 20K in February, sharply missing expectations of 180K new jobs and reigniting concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy; Dow -0.6% , S&P -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

However, the unemployment rate slipped to 3.8% from 4% in January and wages rose 3.4% Y/Y, which likely helped protect stocks against steeper losses, and some analysts question whether the government shutdown or a recent snowstorm contributed to the disappointing jobs print.

Also, China reported exports tumbled 20.7% in February from a year ago and imports fell 5.2%, with both declines larger than expected.

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE -1% ; Asian markets plunged in reaction to the Chinese economic data, with Japan's Nikkei -2% and China's Shanghai Composite -4.4% .

In the U.S., the energy ( -2.7% ), consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ) and information technology ( -1.2% ) sectors are leading this morning's retreat, while real estate ( +0.3% ), consumer staples ( +0.2% ) and utilities (flat) are outperforming.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 2.46% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.64%; the U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.33.