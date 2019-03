More on Energy Recovery Q4 earnings

Energy Recovery (ERII +0.4% ) says that 2018 was a record year for the Company, setting all-time highs in full year revenue, as well as product and total gross margins

FY 18 sales increased 8% to $74.5M, attributable to higher Water segment revenue

The Water segment sales increased 11% to $60.5M due to higher Mega-Project ("MPD") and Aftermarket ("AM") shipments in 2018.; Oil & Gas segment generated revenue of $14M.

Q4 revenue declined 25% to $17.7M, attributable to a decrease in Water segment revenue due to Mega-Project product shipments shifting into Q3 from Q4, offset by increase in Oil & Gas segment revenue due to higher license and development revenue

Overall Q4 gross margin increased 620bps to 74.5% driven by favorable price & product mix and manufacturing efficiencies in the Water segment

