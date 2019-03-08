Alexion's Soliris shows durable effect in certain myasthenia gravis patients

Preliminary data from an open-label extension study of the Phase 3 REGAIN trial evaluating the long-term effects of Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN -0.8% ) Soliris (eculizumab) in adult patients with anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) showed a treatment benefit. The results were just published in the journal Muscle & Nerve.

The data showed that the improvements seen in the initial six-month duration of REGAIN were sustained for three years in the extension phase. Also, patients in the control group in REGAIN who switched to Soliris in the extension study experienced rapid and significant improvement.

Specifically, more than 55% of patients in the extension study showed clinically meaningful responses as measured by a scale called MG-ADL and 56% achieved minimal manifestations or pharmacological remission.

No new safety signals were observed.

The FDA approved the drug for gMG in October 2017.