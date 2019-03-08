Stellar up 118% on reverse merger with Edesa Biotech

Thinly traded nano cap Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT +117.5% ) is up on a healthy 38x surge in volume in reaction to its share exchange (reverse merger) with privately held Edesa Biotech.

Edesa's lead candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule for the potential treatment of allergic contact dermatitis.

Under the terms of the deal, Edesa shareholders will exchange their shares for newly issued Stellar shares, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellar, while owning 90% of the combined company that will do business as Edesa Biotech.

The transaction should close next quarter.