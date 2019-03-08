Warren proposes tech giant breakups, oversight

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, unveils a plan to break up tech giants like Amazon (AMZN -2% ), Facebook (FB -1% ), and Google (GOOGL -0.9% ) as part of “big, structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition.”

Warren wants legislation to designate certain companies as "platform utilities," which would be defined by global annual revenue of $25B+ and "offering to the public an online marketplace, an exchange, or a platform for connecting third parties.”

The platform utilities would be prohibited from owning both the platform and any participants on the platform and couldn't transfer data to third parties. Regulators and private parties could sue for violations.

Examples provided include Amazon's Marketplace and its in-house brand AmazonBasics and Google's search business.