Crude oil, energy names plunge after U.S. jobs report, weak China data

Oil and gas names populated the session's biggest losers as crude oil prices sink more than 3% following weak Chinese economic data and disappointing U.S. jobs growth;WTI -3.5% at $54.66/bbl, Brent -3.2% at $64.15/bbl.

This morning's worst performers on the S&P 500 are EOG Resources (EOG -4.4% ), Marathon Oil (MRO -4.4% ), Apache (APA -4.4% ), Cimarex Energy (XEC -4.1% ) and Noble Energy (NBL -4.1% ).

China’s dollar-denominated February exports fell 20.7% from a year earlier in the biggest drop in three years and far worse than analysts had expected, while imports slid 5.2%.

Global oil demand has held steady, especially in China, where imports of crude remain above 10M bbl/day, but a slowdown in economic growth likely would hurt fuel consumption and pressure prices at some point.

On the supply side, OPEC efforts to cut production are being undermined by soaring U.S. crude production, which has climbed by more than 2M bbl/day since early 2018 to an unprecedented 12.1M bbl/day.

