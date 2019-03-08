Voce puts forth slate of five for Argo Group board

Voce Capital Management, beneficial owner of about 5.6% of Argo Group International Holdings (ARGO), puts forth a slate of five candidates for Argo's board.

The slate is: Bernard C. Bailey, Charles H. Dangelo, Admiral Kathleen M. Dussault, Carol A. McFate, and Nicholas C. Walsh.

Voce says all of the nominees are independent and none have any business or financial relationship with Voce.

Says Argo hasn't meaningfully addressed any of Voce's complaints regarding misuse of corporate assets.

