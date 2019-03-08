More on PRGX Global Q4 results

PRGX Global (PRGX -1.9% ) reports Q4 revenue growth 5.4% Y/Y to $49.63M.

Revenue by segment: Recovery Audit Services-US of $32.2M (+2.4% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $15.9M (+6.2% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $1.5M (+130.5% Y/Y).

Q4 overall margin: Operating declined 279 bps to 12.5%; Adj. EBITDA increased 223 bps to 21.9%.

Operating margin by segment: Recovery Audit Services-US declined 69 bps to 31.1% & Recovery Audit Services-OUS increased 124 bps to 41.5%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Recovery Audit Services-US increased 137 bps to 38.2% & Recovery Audit Services-OUS increased 175 bps to 44%.

S,G & A expenses of $13.9M (+12.3% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $14M; LTD of $21.6M against its $30M revolving credit facility.

The Company repurchased ~0.4M shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate cost of $4.1M in the year ended December 31, 2018.

2019 Outlook: Revenue growth of 8-10% Y/Y & adj. EBITDA growth of 14-18% Y/Y.

