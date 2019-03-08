Ferrellgas Partners -17% after sharp misses on earnings, revenues

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP -17% ) plunges after reporting a sharp FQ2 earnings miss and a 24% Y/Y decline in revenues.

FGP says Q4 adjusted EBITDA slipped to $119.7M from $120.6M in the year-ago quarter and total retail propane sales volume rose 2% Y/Y, leading to a 4% increase in gross margin dollars on weather that was 0.7% colder than the prior year.

Q4 propane sales volumes totaled 309.7M gallons, which FGP says were consistent with the prior-year quarter, while margins rose 4.2%; the company continues its aggressive approach to gaining market share has resulted in ~25K new customers, 4% more than a year ago.

FGP had announced previously an indefinite suspension of its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due 2020.