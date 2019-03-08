Mr. Cooper has "the right pieces in place," BTIG says

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna writes that Mr. Cooper's (COOP -1.1% ) shift towards optimization and cost reductions and away from growth and M&A in the near-term "puts the right pieces in place" to increase earnings power and "drive shareholder value."

Effects of the transition will roll off during FY2019, he adds.

"COOP will be in a position to stabilize its earnings, increase internal MSR replenishment, and reduce the need to acquire MSRs to fuel growth as ~$10B of originations from Pacific Union increase total originations above $30B," Bologna writes.

The company intends to reduce leverage and is evaluating potential use of derivative hedging going forward, he adds.

Bologna rates COOP at buy with a $21.00 price target.

Previously: Mr. Cooper Group Q4 hurt by MSR mark-to-market (March 7)