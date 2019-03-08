Disney again extends Fox America notes exchange offer

Walt Disney (DIS -0.6% ) has again extended expiration on an offer to exchange up to $18.13B in notes issued by Twenty-First Century Fox America (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ).

That offer was to expire at 5 p.m. New York City time on March 14; it's been extended by just one day, to March 15, suggesting Disney's $71B deal to acquire Fox media assets may be in its endgame.

All series of the notes in the exchange offer have had more than 50% validly tendered, most with 85% or more tendered.