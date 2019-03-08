NantHealth up 33% ahead of Q4 report

Thinly traded micro cap NantHealth (NH +33.3% ) is up on a 16x surge in volume on no particular news, although it appears to be another tiny biotech enjoying the ripple effect from the white-hot action in Bio-Path Holdings after it announced positive data on a blood cancer drug.

Nasdaq notified the company in mid-January that its stock price was below the $1 minimum bid price listing requirement.

On the working capital front, at the end of September it had $22.8M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $26.3M during the first three quarters of the year.

It should be reporting Q4 and 2018 results as early as next week.