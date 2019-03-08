U.S.-China deal getting closer, but still not imminent

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet later this month or early next month, CNBC reports.

"We are still negotiating by phone and teleconference," Kudlow said. "The documents from two weeks ago advanced enormously. That's why the president is optimistic about the potential for a deal."

However, the U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, told the Wall Street Journal earlier that a meeting isn't imminent.

He said negotiators still need to narrow the difference in their positions, including the ability to enforce any deal, before a summit can be scheduled.

“We’re not there yet, Branstad said. "But we’re closer than we’ve been for a very long time.”

