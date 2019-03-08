Joint up 6% after Q4 beat

Thinly traded micro cap The Joint Corp. (JYNT +5.6% ) is up on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 153K shares, following its Q4 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues were up 32% to $9.1M; positive earnings for the first time; non-GAAP EBITDA up 264% to $1.5M.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $40M - 42M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $5M - 6M; franchised clinic openings: 70 - 80; company-owned/managed clinic expansion: 8 - 12.

Previously: Joint beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (March 7)