Willdan -5.2% post Q4 results

Willdan (WLDN -5.1% ) reports Q4 revenue growth 34.7% Y/Y to $86.44M.

Contract revenue for the Energy segment was $67.7M, an increase of 48.0% Y/Y.

Contract revenue for the Engineering and Consulting segment was $18.7M, an increase of 1.7% Y/Y.

Direct costs of contract revenue were $59.5M, an increase of 34.6% Y/Y primarily related to the growth in contract revenue resulting from the acquisition of Lime Energy.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA declined 62 bps to 7.6%.

Cash & equivalents increased to $15.3M, due to cash proceeds from an equity offering of $56.4M and borrowings under Willdan’s new credit facilities of $70M related to the acquisition of Lime Energy.

“With our expanded scale, geographic presence and client base, we enter 2019 well positioned to capitalize on large markets such as California, New York and New Jersey.” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s Chairman and CEO.

2019 Outlook: Net revenue of $180-200M; Adj. EPS of $2.35-2.45; effective tax rate of ~24%; diluted share count of 11.7M shares; depreciation of ~$4.5M; amortization of ~$7.6M & SBC of ~$11.9M.

