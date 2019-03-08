Move by Norway’s $1T wealth fund to cut oil stocks excludes Shell, BP, others

Norway's proposal that its $1T sovereign wealth fund remove energy exploration and production companies from its portfolio spares the big integrated oil and gas producers such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), BP, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Norway's own Equinor (NYSE:EQNR).

“The integrated companies will most probably be the companies that will increase their investments in a much broader spectrum of the energy industry going forward,” Finance Minister Jensen says, citing their major investments in renewables.

Norges Bank says the plan does apply to holdings worth ~$8B in 134 companies, headed by EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), Cnooc (NYSE:CEO), Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

The move likely will be seized upon by environmentalists as a template for other big global investors and marks the biggest-ever proposed divestment of fossil fuel assets.