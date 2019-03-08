NV5 Global tumbles 29% post Q4 results miss; provides FY19 guidance

NV5 Global (NVEE -28.7% ) reported Q4 revenues of growth of 22.7% Y/Y to $116.1M, and organic growth of 5% Y/Y.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 120 bps to 46.6%; and operating margin was flat at 8.7%.

Q4 EBITDA increased by 33.7% Y/Y to $15.78M, and margin improved by 117 bps to 13.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $34.99M, compared to $17.62M a year ago.

Cash and cash equivalents of $40.74M, as of December 29, 2018.

FY19 Guidance: Gross revenues of $485M-$520M; net revenues $385M-$414M; Adj. EPS of $3.51 to $3.93; and GAAP EPS $2.44 to $2.85.

