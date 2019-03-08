SoftBank's Vision Fund has invested $70B

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) $100B Vision Fund has already invested $70B, according to CEO Masayoshi Son in comments to CNBC's David Faber.

Full quote: “We’ve invested probably $70 billion or so. But we have banks who are wishing to support us for extending leverage because the value of our assets has grown."

Vision Fund investments have included Uber and WeWork, which are both headed towards IPOs.

Last month, Son said the fund had spent $50B of its capital. After subtracting committed investments and money earmarked for employees, the working capital dropped to $30B.