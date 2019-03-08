Rio Tinto says Amrun bauxite mine in Australia ready for full production

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.6% ) says its $1.9B Amrun bauxite mine in northern Australia is set to enter full production after finishing its ramp-up phase, raising output at its Weipa operations by more than a third.

Rio says Amrun will produce 22.8M metric tons at full production and take the company's bauxite output at Weipa to 35M mt/year; Rio produces 50M mt of the aluminum raw material globally, accounting for ~15% of world supply.

Rio says the mine and associated processing and port facilities will replace production from its depleting East Weipa mine and increase bauxite export capacity by ~10M mt/year at a time when higher grade bauxite is becoming scarcer globally.