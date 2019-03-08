SEC is looking to improve smaller investors access to data

The SEC is looking at improving the equity market data and speed available to smaller investors, Securities and Exchange Chairman Jay Clayton said in remarks at Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business on Friday.

When it comes to equity market data, there's core data--or public data feeds jointly operated by the exchanges and FINRA--and there are proprietary data feeds and access services that exchanges and others sell to the marketplace.

The proprietary feeds are generally faster, contain richer data, and are expensive, meaning only big firms can afford them.

There's such a big difference between the two that core data is seen by many as insufficient for brokers to achieve best execution for their customers

"I believe that we should explore whether core data needs to be upgraded to better meet the needs of investors and market participants in today’s modern markets," says SEC Chair Jay Clayton.

The aspects being explored include: speed, content, order protection and best execution, depth, governance, transparency, and fair and efficient access.

