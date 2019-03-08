Altimmune down 33% on capital raise

Providing a shining example of the risks in chasing tiny biotech breakouts, nano cap Altimmune (ALT -32.8%) slumps on more than a 5x surge in volume in reaction to its direct offering of 4,361,370 common units and pre-funded units at $3.21 per unit to two institutional investors. Gross proceeds will be ~$14M.
Each common unit consists of one common share, and 7/10 of a five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $3.21.
Each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share at $0.01 per share and 7/10 of a five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $3.21.
The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable.
Closing date is March 12.
Shares were up as much as 121% since Tuesday before retracing.
