Altimmune down 33% on capital raise

Providing a shining example of the risks in chasing tiny biotech breakouts, nano cap Altimmune (ALT -32.8% ) slumps on more than a 5x surge in volume in reaction to its direct offering of 4,361,370 common units and pre-funded units at $3.21 per unit to two institutional investors. Gross proceeds will be ~$14M.

Each common unit consists of one common share, and 7/10 of a five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $3.21.

Each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share at $0.01 per share and 7/10 of a five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $3.21.

The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable.

Closing date is March 12.