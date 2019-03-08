U.S. Auto Parts Network -4.8% post Q4 results

U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS -4.8%) reports Q4 revenue decrease by 5.6% Y/Y to $64.6M.
Gross margin declined 470 bps to 25.6%.
Adj. EBITDA also declined 301 bps to 1.08%; the decrease was primarily driven by the aforementioned decline in marketplace sales and lower traffic to the Company's e-commerce sites, along with lower in-stock rates due to the customs issue.
The company ended the quarter with no revolver debt with cash and equivalents declined to $2M.
Conversion rate increased 44 bps to 2.52%
Average order value increased 3.7% to $85.
Unique Visitors of 16.5M (-17.9% Y/Y).
Number of Orders - E-commerce only were 415K (-1% Y/Y); Number of Orders - Online Marketplace of 346K (-12.4% Y/Y) & Total Number of Internet Orders were 761K (-6.5% Y/Y).
Previously: U.S. Auto Parts Network misses by $0.12, beats on revenue (Mar. 07 2019)
