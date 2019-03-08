India's bankruptcy court OKs ArcelorMittal's Essar Steel takeover

ArcelorMittal (MT -2.8% ) says India's bankruptcy court approved its takeover bid for Essar Steel, potentially ending months of court battles and opening the country’s steel industry to outsiders.

The steelmaker confirms the National Company Law Tribunal approved the takeover of the Essar steel plant by itself and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, paving the way for the first major foreign participation in India’s steel sector.

MT has said it would pay a total of 420B rupees ($5.73B) toward Essar Steel’s debt and put another 80B rupees into operations and profitability.