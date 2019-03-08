National Beverage slumps to multi-year low

While confusion is in the air over the bizarre wording from National Beverage (FIZZ -18.1% ) CEO Nick Caporella in the company's earnings press release, FQ3 results and FIZZ's strategies are also on the radar of analysts covering the company.

Guggenheim lowers its rating on the beverage stock to Sell. "While we previously took a conservative approach in our estimates, LaCroix’s prolonged softness in U.S. retail and the increasing competitiveness of the category gives us increased conviction that a rebound is unlikely," writes analyst Lauren Grandet.

Maxim, which was already at Sell on FIZZ, takes the pessimism a step further. "We remain concerned with FIZZ’s corporate governance and disclosure practices, and view the recent special dividend as further evidence that the CEO may be using FIZZ to enrich himself instead of prudently allocating capital," reads the firm's update.

National Beverage slumped to a multi-year low of $50.90 earlier in the session.

