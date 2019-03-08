More on Orion Engineered Carbons Q4 results; shares slip ~19%

Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC -18.6% ) reports Q4 volumes decreased by 6.1%, to 256.2 kmt, reflecting reduced Rubber volumes in South Korea due to the closing of the plant in Seoul, and reduced exports to China.

Revenue increased 13.6%, to $386M primarily due to the pass through of higher feedstock costs, product mix and base price increases in the segments, partially offset by lower volumes and forex effects.

Contribution Margin decreased 2.6%, to $129.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 2.3% to $64.4M; gross margin compresses ~290bps to 25%; operating margin declines ~170bps to 7%

Forecasts 2019 adjusted EBITDA of ~$280M-$300M

