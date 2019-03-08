Low jobs number doesn't scare New York, Atlanta Fed GDP models

Both the Atlanta and New York Fed banks' estimates for Q1 GDP growth weren't cut, even with drastically lower-than-expected jobs growth for February.

The New York Fed Nowcast for Q1 rose to 1.4% from 0.9%.

"The increase was driven by positive surprises from housing data and the ISM non-manufacturing survey, which was only partially offset by negative surprises from labor data," the New York Fed said.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model estimates real GDP growth at 0.5%, however, was unchanged from its March 6 reading.

Improvement in housing data was offset by slight decreases in the nowcasts of the growth rates of real personal consumption expenditures, real private nonresidential fixed investment, and real government expenditures, according to the Atlanta Fed.

The New York Fed's estimate for Q2 GDP rose by 0.3 percentage point to 1.5%.

