Telecom Argentina boosts operating income amid revenue drop

Telecom Argentina (TEO -0.3% ) posted adjusted operating income gains of 20% for the just-completed fiscal year, but revenues dropped against a tough 2017 comparison and net income tumbled amid a sharp depreciation of the Argentine peso.

Fiscal-year revenues declined 2.5% to 168B pesos (about $4.06B), but attributable net income fell 64%, to 5.29B pesos.

The company hit 18.6M mobile subscribers in Argentina. Cable TV subscribers reached 3.5M, and broadband accesses hit 4.1M.

Service revenue breakdown: Mobile services, 57.8B pesos; Internet services, 37.7B pesos; Cable TV services, 36.1B pesos; Fixed telephony and data services, 23.1B pesos.

In average revenue per user: Mobile personal reached 174 pesos per month (up 22% Y/Y); Broadband reached 623.4 pesos per month (up 34.6%); Cable TV increased to 696.2 pesos per month (up 36.4%).

Press release