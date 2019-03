Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of March 17 - 23 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (3/17): European Heart Rhythm Association Annual Congress, Lisbon (3 days). Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX): Data from study of Luminize RF Balloon Catheter in atrial fibrillation; new data from MultiSENSE study.

MONDAY (3/18): Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference, London (2 days). SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX): Data on ibrexafungerp (SCY-078) for the prevention/treatment of pneumocystis pneumonia.

TUESDAY (3/19): FDA action date for Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) brexanolone for postpartum depression (extended from 12/19/18).

World Petrochemical Conference, San Antonio, TX (4 days). Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON): Presentation on methane bioversion platform.

WEDNESDAY (3/20): Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association Annual Meeting, Miami (4 days). AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX): Phase 2 data on MS1819-SD in pancreatitis.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): Investor Day.

FDA action date for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) solriamfetol to reduce daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

THURSDAY (3/21): FDA advisory committee meeting on privately held Neuronix's NeuroAD Therapy System for Alzheimer's dementia.

Annual Cell and Gene Therapy Investor Day, NYC. Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT): Corporate overview by CMO.

FRIDAY (3/22): FDA action date for Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) oral insulin sotagliflozin (Zynquista), licensed from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX).

SATURDAY (3/23): FDA action date for Palatin Technologies' (NYSEMKT:PTN) Rekynda (bremelanotide) for HSDD in premenopausal women, licensed from AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Endocrine Society Annual Meeting, New Orleans, LA (4 days). Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN): LPCN 1144 data in NAFLD and NASH. Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP): Phase 3 data on COR-003 (levoketoconazole) in Cushing's syndrome. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND): Phase 2 data on TransCon hGH in pediatric growth hormone deficiency. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR): Phase 2 data on avexitide in post-bariatric hypoglycemia.