AutoWeb up 18% post Q4 results

AutoWeb (AUTO +18.9% ) reported Q4 revenues of $32.2M (-3.2% Y/Y), decline was primarily due to lower click volume and revenue per click.

Company reported Lead fees revenue of $25.66M (+7.4% Y/Y); Advertising revenue of $6.53M (-29.3% Y/Y) and other revenues of $68k (-65.5% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 694 bps to 17.5%; and operating margin recovered by 10,426 bps to -16.6%.

Lead traffic was 32.1M visits compared to 26.8M in Q4’17, and Lead volume was 2M compared to 1.8M in Q4’17.

Click traffic was 6.1M visits compared to 6.3M in Q4’17, and Click volume was 6.6M clicks compared 7.3M in Q4’17.

Revenue per click was $0.81 compared to $1.08 in Q4’17.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $13.6M, as of December 31, 2018. Cash flow from operations for the quarter was negative $2.2M.

Previously: AutoWeb misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 7)