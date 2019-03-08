Midland crude pricing bolstered by Texas pipeline expansion, traders say

Traders say prices for Midland crude have firmed to the strongest in three weeks as shippers bought crude to fill Enterprise Products Partners' (EPD -0.9% ) newly expanding Midland-to-ECHO pipeline that will bring oil from the Permian Basin to the Gulf coast.

WTI crude at Midland today traded at a $0.25/bbl premium to U.S. crude futures, the strongest since mid-February and up from a $0.35/bbl discount earlier this week, according to traders.

EPD began this month to fill the Midland-to-ECHO crude pipeline, which is increasing to 620K bbl/day from 575K bbl/day, prompting additional crude purchases that lifted the price of Midland crude.

A series of pipeline expansions and new construction have been helping Midland prices, which had dropped to $18/bbl below the U.S. benchmark last August on transport bottlenecks, the lowest in nearly four years.

