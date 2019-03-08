Stocks heading for five days of down

All three major U.S. stock averages trade near session lows, heading for five straight days of declines, in the wake of a disappointing jobs report and persistent uncertainty over China-U.S. trade talks and Brexit.

Nasdaq and S&P each fall 0.7% , while the Dow slips 0.6% .

With crude oil down 2.6% at $55.17 per barrel, the energy sector ( -2.3% ) is leading the descent; consumer discretionary ( -1.3% ) and industrials ( -0.9% ) follow.

The only sector eking out a gain is utilities ( +0.03% ).

Notable movers include Exxon (-1.5% ), ConocoPhillips ( -3.7% ), Schlumberger ( -3.0% ), Amazon ( -1.3% ), and Netflix ( -2.3% ). Costco ( +4.6% ) is the only bright green spot on the S&P movers map.

10-year Treasury yield slips 1 basis point to 2.63%.

Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.34.