Stocks heading for five days of down

All three major U.S. stock averages trade near session lows, heading for five straight days of declines, in the wake of a disappointing jobs report and persistent uncertainty over China-U.S. trade talks and Brexit.
Nasdaq and S&P each fall 0.7%, while the Dow slips 0.6%.
With crude oil down 2.6% at $55.17 per barrel, the energy sector (-2.3%) is leading the descent; consumer discretionary (-1.3%) and industrials (-0.9%) follow.
The only sector eking out a gain is utilities (+0.03%).
Notable movers include Exxon (-1.5%), ConocoPhillips (-3.7%), Schlumberger (-3.0%), Amazon (-1.3%), and Netflix (-2.3%). Costco (+4.6%) is the only bright green spot on the S&P movers map.
10-year Treasury yield slips 1 basis point to 2.63%.
Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.34.
Gold rises 1.0% to $1,299.20 per ounce.
