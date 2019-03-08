AT&T files for TV trademarks that lack Warner brand

With the watch under way for any news about WarnerMedia's (T -0.2% ) upcoming three-tiered "Netflix killer" of a major streaming service, Cablefax notes a few interesting trademark filings coming out of AT&T.

They don't involve the Warner brand, however. The company filed this week for trademarks on "Amp by AT&T TV," "Liquid by AT&T TV," "Optiv by AT&T TV" and "Pulse by AT&T TV."

Those might not be involved with the planned video service, though all four are described as entertainment services providing content via mobile app for streaming, the report notes.

AT&T also filed a trademark in December for "Verge TV."