Historic SpaceX flight splashes down

SpaceX (SPACE) capped off its astronaut test flight with a successful splashdown and retrieval of the Crew Dragon capsule.

The Crew Dragon was the first privately-build spacecraft carrying humans to visit the International Space Station and the splashdown in the Atlantic was the first for a human-ready capsule since Apollo 9 in 1969.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine congratulated the company on the achievement.

SpaceX has a mission scheduled for July with the company's first two NASA astronauts.

For the longer term, many observers see SpaceX's satellite Internet revenue growth as either a way to fund Mars exploration or steer towards an IPO.