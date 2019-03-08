MEG Energy says Line 3 delay threatens to shelve Christina Lake expansion

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -4.1% ) CEO Derek Evans says the one-year delay in Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline replacement makes it highly unlikely the company will approve the C$75M completion of an expansion of its Christina Lake oil sands project in Alberta.

Evans says ~60% of the C$275M cost of the expansion already has been invested and it will take about a year to bring into production once approved, but there is no point in doing so without pipeline capacity to carry the oil to market.

MEG is lower after reporting a Q4 loss of $118M vs. a $44M operating profit in the year-ago period, as its average realized bitumen price plunged to $13.90/bbl from $48.30/bbl.